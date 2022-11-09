Did Gen Z Just Elect the First Pop Stan to Congress?

What’s more shocking, that Republicans failed to garner a red wave on Tuesday’s election night or that Florida just elected a confirmed Harry Styles stan to the House of Representatives? No, Beto O’Rourke didn’t move to another state. The distinction belongs to Maxwell Frost. On Tuesday night, the former National Organizing Director of March for Our Lives became the first Democratic Gen Z member of Congress — running on a platform of gun control, Medicare for All, and addressing the climate crisis. But you know what’s more relatable? His love and loud support of all things pop music, including some of its biggest icons.

After Frost’s victory, several of the Congressman-elect’s old tweets began to resurface — the good kind. A 2014 post provides photographic evidence that Frost was invested in Harry Styles far before his solo career, but decidedly during his best hair phase.

The evidence continues, with old tweets about Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and One Direction (again) proving Frost’s Gen Z dedication to pop music. Congressmen-elect, they’re just like us, right?

Ariana Grande at Starbucks !!! IM SO HAPPY SHE IS SO AMAZING TALKING WITH US. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) December 21, 2013

This is….. dumb. Lol. I never trash artists on here but BhadBhabie alongside the likes of Cardi B and NICKI MINAJ?!?!? Nah lol https://t.co/QBb8O3ntSm — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) April 18, 2018

Obviously, there’s more to Frost’s platform than a strong desire to hear Styles perform Medicine live. The Congressman-elect ran his campaign on reimagining what justice and safety look like in America and was endorsed by Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Ayanna Pressley, and Reverend Jessie Jackson. Following the election, he’s promised to fight for the rights of Florida citizens — right after he sees The 1975 in concert tomorrow.