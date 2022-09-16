At 81, Martha Stewart Is Going On a Horny Journey

Martha Stewart is having something of a moment. The celebrity-homemaker-turned-lifestyle-guru-turned-white-collar-criminal-turned-weed-influencer has been spending the last few years quietly unveiling a chiller, more 420-friendly version of herself (the BFF-ship with Snoop doesn’t hurt). Recently, she’s made even more of a pivot on Instagram, where she is currently on a thirst trap odyssey of sorts.

Last week, Stewart posted an ad on Instagram for a partnership with Green Mountain Coffee. In the ad, appropriately themed #FallNaturale, she appears to be wearing an apron — and nothing else. She also doesn’t seem to have any idea where the teleprompter is, but after 50-plus years in the entertainment business, she gets somewhat of a pass. And it must be said: she looks great.

This isn’t Stewart’s first foray into public horniness. In the past, she’s posted a multitude of thirst traps for her 1.7 million followers, including this iconic image of herself seductively pouting in her pool in East Hampton:

She also hung out with none other than noted MILF lover Yung Gravy at the Kentucky Derby, perhaps the ultimate signal that she is available for any cougar-related shenanigans:

And recently shared a throwback of her posing naked in a shell for Spy Magazine (Halle Bailey, eat your heart out):

Last July, Stewart also famously said she’s waiting for her friends to die so she could pounce on their husbands. But in a respectful way!

For these reasons and many others, this week on Don’t Let This Flop, Rolling Stone‘s internet news and culture podcast, Stewart has been proclaimed our Himbo of the Week, an honor bestowed on our favorite head-empty hotties every week. Others topics discussed this week include Queen Elizabeth II memes, a manufactured moral panic over the Little Mermaid reboot casting, and a long-overdue apology to Charles and Camilla.

