Marjorie Taylor Greene Becomes First QAnon Congressperson

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the GOP congressional candidate who has endorsed the baseless conspiracy theory QAnon, has won the 14th congressional district of Georgia, making her the first congressperson to officially endorse the conspiracy theory.

Taylor Greene, the projected favorite, won in an overwhelming victory against Democratic candidate Kevin Van Ausdal, racking up 78.4 percent of the vote. (Van Ausdal had to drop out of the race after his divorce prompted him to move back in with his family in Indiana.) She will represent northwestern Georgia in Congress, and is one of an estimated nearly two dozen Republicans on the ballot who have flirted with the conspiracy theory.

QAnon is the baseless conspiracy theory that Donald Trump is lying in wait to bust a deep state pedophile ring made up of prominent left-wing figures, such as Hillary Clinton. The theory is inextricably linked to far-right extremism as well as anti-Semitism. Despite its lack of grounding in reality, QAnon has been gaining prominence in the past year thanks in large part to the dog-whistling of President Trump and the co-opting of the #SaveTheChildren campaign, an anti-trafficking movement.

As Rolling Stone previously reported, Taylor Greene has a record of espousing Islamophobic, anti-Semitic, and racist rhetoric. She has referred to George Soros, a Holocaust survivor, as a Nazi collaborator, and has complained of an “Islamic invasion” into the government.

Greene started supporting QAnon fairly early on in the evolution of the conspiracy theory. In January 2018, as a contributor to the fringe website American Truth Seekers, Greene wrote glowingly about QAnon: “Recently, there has been a lot of chatter in small circles among those who search for the truth,” she wrote. “There has been an anonymous voice, with obvious intelligence beyond the normal person telling of things to come. They call themselves Q. Make no mistake, Q is a patriot.” She has also frequently posted the QAnon slogan “WWG1WGA,” or “where we go one, we go all.”

In September, Greene sparked controversy after posting a photo of herself with a firearm next to an image of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib, a.k.a. the “Squad.” The photo was accompanied by the caption “SQUAD’S FIRST NIGHTMARE.” Facebook eventually removed the photo after Omar complained, referring to it as a “violent provocation.”

President Trump has overtly plugged Greene, referring to her in a tweet last summer as a “future Republican star.” He has steadfastly refused to disavow QAnon and its associated ideology.