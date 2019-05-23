×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
Read Next Mario Batali Facing Criminal Charges for Alleged Boston Sexual Assault Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Mario Batali Facing Criminal Charges for Alleged Boston Sexual Assault

If convicted, celebrity chef would have to register as a sex offender

By

EJ Dickson's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chef Mario Batali looks on at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 17, 2016 during a preview of the state dinner to be held on October 18, 2016 for Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Celebrity chef Mario Batali is facing sexual misconduct charges in Boston after being accused of groping a fan at an event.

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Mario Batali, the celebrity chef who faced a #MeToo scandal in 2017, will be arraigned in Boston on Friday on a single count of indecent assault and battery, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed. Batali, 58, is accused of groping a female fan during a meet-and-greet two and a half years ago while she took a selfie.

Since 2017, Batali has faced multiple sexual misconduct charges spanning nearly two decades, with women accusing him of everything from unwanted touching to sexual harassment. After initial sexual misconduct allegations surfaced, Batali issued an apology letter on on his newsletter, which drew the ire of critics for including a recipe for cinnammon rolls at the end of it.

Related

Vice President Joe Biden's talks to customers during a stop at Cruisers Diner, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012, in Seaman, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Joe Biden and the #MeToo Generation Gap
'Leaving Neverland' Director Dan Reed Talks Michael Jackson Allegations, #MeToo

In 2018, several female fans told Eater that Batali had allegedly groped them under similar circumstances as the incident related in the Boston charge, accusing him of “rubbing breasts, grabbing behinds, and forced, open mouthed kisses” when they met the chef at a bar or industry event. In total, nearly 18 women accused the chef of sexual misconduct, according to the Eater investigation. Batali has denied all charges against him.

The allegations against Batali also prompted an investigation from the NYPD, which confirmed last year that it was looking into allegations that Batali had drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004 at his restaurant Babbo, which Batali denied. The NYPD dropped the investigation without filing any charges earlier this year.

In the wake of the allegations against him, Batali has been forced to surrender his stake in all of his restaurants, as well as sell his shares in the grocery chain Eataly.  If convicted of the charge, he could face two and a half years in jail and would likely have to register as a sex offender.

An attorney for Batali did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad