Malcolm X’s Daughter to File Lawsuit Alleging FBI, CIA ‘Conspired’ to ‘Assassinate’ Her Father

Ilyasah Shabazz, 60, was two-years-old when her father, civil rights activist Malcolm X, was slain by three armed men as he was preparing to speak in New York. Shabazz announced on Tuesday, the anniversary of his 1965 assassination, that her family is suing the FBI, the CIA, the New York Police Department, and other agencies for allegedly concealing evidence related to his killing.

She was joined by her sister, Qubilah, and their attorney Ben Crump at a news conference at the site of the former Audubon Ballroom in upper Manhattan, where where Malcolm X was fatally shot 58 years ago. Crump said that the family is seeking $100 million in damages in the wrongful death lawsuit against the federal and state government agencies.

Ilyasah Shabazz filed notices that she intends to sue the agencies, and accused US officials of having “conspired to and executed their plan to assassinate” her father, according to Reuters.

“For years our family has fought for the truth to come to light concerning his murder, and we’d like our father to receive the justice that he deserves,” said Shabazz on Tuesday. “The truth about the circumstances leading to the death of our father is important — not only to his family, but to many followers, many admirers. Many looked to him for guidance and love. And it is our hope that litigation of this case will finally provide some unanswered questions.”

Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam — who each spent more than 20 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of assassinating Malcolm X — were exonerated following an investigation that found that the two would have likely been acquitted if the FBI and NYPD had not withheld key evidence. Both men were awarded $26 million from the city of New York and $10 million from the state of New York, totaling $36 million. Crump cited the 2021 exonerations and said that they “intend to have vigorous litigation of this matter.”

Crump added that Malcolm X’s daughters and mother were present when he was shot 21 times in the very room they had gathered in. “If anybody deserves justice after these decades,” he said. “It is these women.”