David Blaine Under Investigation for Two Alleged Sexual Assaults

The New York Police Department is investigating allegations that magician David Blaine sexually assaulted at least two women, The Daily Beast reports.

Detectives with the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit reportedly took statements from two women, though one may fall outside the statute of limitations. That victim claimed Blaine sexually assaulted her in his Manhattan apartment in 1998. There were no additional details regarding the other woman’s allegations.

Blaine has not been charged with a crime. In a statement, NYPD Chief Spokesman Phil Walzak said, “The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors.”

News of the NYPD investigation comes two years after former model Natasha Prince claimed Blaine raped her at a private home in London in summer 2004. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Prince alleged that Blaine invited her to a house party, handed her a drink, ushered her into a bedroom, kissed her and told her to finish her drink.

“That’s really the last thing I remember,” Prince said. “At some point, I was on the bed, face-forward, and he was behind me. I think it woke me up a little bit, because I’d never had that [anal sex] done to me before. I remember moving around a lot. I was limp, and I was very floaty; I was in and out of a deep sleep.”

Blaine denied the accusation and Scotland Yard detectives eventually declined to to take further action after investigating Prince’s claim.