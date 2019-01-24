‘Magic Mike the Musical’ to Premiere in Boston Prior to Broadway

Not since the The Full Monty has there been this much anticipation building around singing strippers on a theater stage. On Thursday, the producers of Magic Mike the Musical — Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh, Gregory Jacobs, Nick Wechsler, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan — announced the stage show will premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre this fall prior to a Broadway engagement.

Magic Mike The Musical will be directed by Trip Cullman (Choir Boy, Lobby Hero, Significant Other) with an original score by Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal, If/then, The Last Ship), with a book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, American Psycho the musical, Glee) and choreography by Camille A. Brown (Once on This Island). Previews begin November 30th, with the official opening set for December 15th and the Boston engagement running through January 5th, 2020.

Calling it a “prequel” to the hit movies, the original stage production “tells the story of college-student-turned-male-entertainer Mike Lane. Struggling to make ends meet, Mike takes a job dancing at an exclusive night club… and winds up loving every minute of it. But as he scrambles to hide his alter ego from his dad and girlfriend, he finds himself needing to make some difficult choices. Can Mike follow his dreams without losing more than his clothes?”

As lyricist Yorkey hinted years ago after initial readings of the work, the musical will be focused more on Tatum’s life than the movies did. “It’s like Magic Mike .5, the story of how Mike became Magic Mike, how he got his name, which really is based on Channing’s stories,” Yorkey said. “There’s an awful lot of beefcake, but it also has heart. We want to represent the women’s side of the story as well… There will certainly be hot guys, but we also have a great number of Mike’s girlfriend and her sorority sisters at the top of act two.”

Deadline reports that Tatum, speaking on behalf of fellow producers said: “When we were shooting Magic Mike, I looked at myself in a thong and thought: ‘well Chan, say goodbye to your career!’ So the idea that seven years later a Pulitzer Prize-winning creative team would be making a full-fledged musical prequel is definitive proof that God loves strippers. I couldn’t be more excited about the next chapter in the Magic Mike story. So get ready, Boston. The road to Broadway begins on November 30!”

The original 2012 Magic Mike was directed by Steven Soderbergh and starred Tatum, Alex Pettyfer, Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer, Matthew McConaughey and Adam Rodriguez. A second film, Magic Mike XXL, was directed by Gregory Jacobs and released in 2015 and included most of the original cast and added Jada Pinkett Smith, Amber Heard, Donald Glover and Andie McDowell. A stripping spectacle, titled Magic Mike Live, launched in Las Vegas in 2017 and opened in London last year.