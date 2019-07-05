‘Mad Magazine’ Is Effectively Shutting Down

The long-running humor publication Mad Magazine will effectively shut down this fall after a 67-year run.

The comedy mag will be pulled from newsstands after the release of issue nine in August and from then on will be sold exclusively via subscriptions and comic book store (Mad reset its numbering in 2018 after moving offices). Starting with issue 11 in October, “new” issues of Mad will only feature new cover art, while the rest of the magazine will comprise articles pulled from previous issues.

The only new content from Mad going forward will be its special end-of-year issue, while its parent company DC Entertainment will continue to publish Mad books and other special collections, CNN reports.

Mad has been a reliable source source of satire and parody of pop culture and politics since Harvey Kurtzman and William Gaines founded the comic book-turned-magazine in 1952. The magazine is part of the bedrock of contemporary American comedy, and many of its most famous features are part of the cultural lexicon, from mascot and frequent cover star Alfred E. Neuman, to comics like Spy vs. Spy and its famous back-cover fold-in.

The news about Mad‘s demise broke Wednesday July 3rd and the magazine’s Twitter account has been dormant, without announcement, since June 27th. The news drew tributes on social media, with “Weird Al” Yankovic — who became Mad‘s first guest editor in 2015 — writing, “I am profoundly sad to hear that after 67 years, MAD Magazine is ceasing publication. I can’t begin to describe the impact it had on me as a young kid–it’s pretty much the reason I turned out weird. Goodbye to one of the all-time greatest American institutions.”

I am profoundly sad to hear that after 67 years, MAD Magazine is ceasing publication. I can’t begin to describe the impact it had on me as a young kid – it’s pretty much the reason I turned out weird. Goodbye to one of the all-time greatest American institutions. #ThanksMAD pic.twitter.com/01Ya4htdSR — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) July 4, 2019

Filmmaker Chris Miller recalled working as a Mad intern in 1994, noting, “In the writers room they had a drum kit to do rim shots on bad jokes. Great memories. I’ll miss it.” And former editor Allie Goertz said, “Working at Mad was a childhood dream come true. Mad is an institution with such a rich history. It informed just about every comedian and writer I (and probably you) look up to.”

Even Steven Van Zandt honored the publication, posting old illustrations from an issue that mocked The Sopranos and writing, “RIP Mad Magazine. Truly a sad day. We need it now more than ever! … and the world just became a little more boring.”