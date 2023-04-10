Five Dead, Including Gunman, After Shooting at Bank in Louisville, Kentucky

Five people are dead, including the gunman, after a shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky Monday morning, April 10.

At a press conference, Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey of the Louisville Metro Police Department said that authorities received a call about a possible active shooter at the Old National Bank at around 8:30 a.m. ET.

“Within three minutes of being dispatched, officers arrived on scene and encountered the suspect almost immediately still firing gunshots,” Humphrey continued. “Officers exchanged gunshots with that suspect and ultimately that suspect did die at the scene. We are trying to confirm if that suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, or was killed by officers at this time.”

Humphrey said that at least four more victims were “confirmed to be deceased” inside the bank. Eight people were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with injuries, including two responding officers. Two people are in critical condition, including one of the officers, who is currently undergoing surgery. Authorities are still working on identifying the victims and contacting their families.

Here’s what we know so far:

Calls came in for an active aggressor around 830 this morning in the 300 block E Main at the Old National Bank — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

Though the shooter has yet to be identified, Humphrey said police believe the shooter "had a connection to the bank." He continued, "We're trying to establish what connection that was to the business, but it appears he was a previous employee."

On Twitter, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said, “LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville.”

LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 10, 2023

This story is developing…