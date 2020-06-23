Louisville Police Department Fires Detective Over Killing of Breonna Taylor

One of three Louisville, Kentucky officers that were involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor, who was shot in her home on March 13th while she was sleeping, has been fired, authorities announced on Tuesday.

In a termination letter to Detective Brett Hankison that the Louisville Metro Police Department released on Twitter, Louisville Chief of Police Robert J. Schroeder wrote that Hankison violated several counts of Standards of Operating Procedure for Obedience to Rules and Regulations (four counts) and Use of Deadly Force (10 counts), saying Hankison “wantonly and blindly” fired 10 shots into Taylor’s apartment.

Sunday marked 100 days since Taylor’s killing. The 26-year old, award-winning EMT was killed when three plainclothes police — Jonathan Mattingly, Hankison and Myles Cosgrove — executed a no-knock search warrant while she was sleeping. Taylor was shot eight times.

“Based on my review, these are extreme violations of our policies,” Schroeder wrote. “I find your conduct a shock to the conscience. I am alarmed and stunned you used deadly force in this fashion. You have never been trained by the Louisville Metro Police Department to use deadly force in this fashion.”

Taylor’s killing, alongside the recent killing of George Floyd and a long list of Black people killed by police in recent history, sparked protests nationwide against police brutality and systemic racism. Following weeks of Louisville protests, Mayor Greg Fischer banned the use of no-knock warrants.

Hankison, Mattingly and Cosgrove have not been charged with a crime.