 Louisville Police Fires Detective Over Killing of Breonna Taylor - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next Stevie Wonder: 'Systemic Racism Can Have an Ending. Police Brutality Can Have an Ending' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Louisville Police Department Fires Detective Over Killing of Breonna Taylor

“I find your conduct a shock to the conscience,” Chief of Police Robert J. Schroeder writes in termination letter to Brett Hankison

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Breonna Taylor's mom Tamika Palmer (C) looks out at the crowd after the passing of Breonna's Law. Protestors gathered at the Black Lives Matter Louisville '#NOMORENOKNOCKS' Rally in support of Breonna's Law Thursday June 11, 2020 at Metro Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. A city council meeting regarding Breonna's Law was live-streamed to attendees and resulted in a unanimous vote in favor of banning No Knock Warrants.Black Lives Matter Louisville '#NOMORENOKNOCKS' Rally in support of Breonna's Law, Louisville, Kentucky, USA - 11 Jun 2020

Detective Brett Hankison has been fired over the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Amy Harris/Shutterstock

One of three Louisville, Kentucky officers that were involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor, who was shot in her home on March 13th while she was sleeping, has been fired, authorities announced on Tuesday.

In a termination letter to Detective Brett Hankison that the Louisville Metro Police Department released on Twitter, Louisville Chief of Police Robert J. Schroeder wrote that Hankison violated several counts of Standards of Operating Procedure for Obedience to Rules and Regulations (four counts) and Use of Deadly Force (10 counts), saying Hankison “wantonly and blindly” fired 10 shots into Taylor’s apartment.

Sunday marked 100 days since Taylor’s killing. The 26-year old, award-winning EMT was killed when three plainclothes police — Jonathan Mattingly, Hankison and Myles Cosgrove — executed a no-knock search warrant while she was sleeping. Taylor was shot eight times.

“Based on my review, these are extreme violations of our policies,” Schroeder wrote. “I find your conduct a shock to the conscience. I am alarmed and stunned you used deadly force in this fashion. You have never been trained by the Louisville Metro Police Department to use deadly force in this fashion.”

Taylor’s killing, alongside the recent killing of George Floyd and a long list of Black people killed by police in recent history, sparked protests nationwide against police brutality and systemic racism. Following weeks of Louisville protests, Mayor Greg Fischer banned the use of no-knock warrants.

Hankison, Mattingly and Cosgrove have not been charged with a crime.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Breonna Taylor, Police Brutality

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.