Louis C.K. Announces First Big Tour Since Admitting to Several Instances of Sexual Misconduct

In truly serendipitous timing, Louis C.K. has announced his first big tour since being accused of sexual misconduct by several women the same week that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was accused of, well, sexual misconduct by several women.

In an email sent to fans, the comedian outlines his plans for the upcoming tour, which starts in New York City on August 13 and 14th at the MSG/Hulu theater. He then shares some more dates, which can be found if one has access to Google.

Back in 2017, multiple women accused the creator and star of Louie of sexual misconduct, with claims varying from the comedian masturbating in front of them to pleasuring himself during a phone call with a female comic, all without consent.

“It’s hell making the decision to speak out, and it’s hell after the decision has been made,” Rebecca Corry, a comedian, writer, and actress wrote in an essay for Vulture. “That said, I will never regret telling the truth. I and so many others didn’t feel we had options, but hopefully, now that’s changing.”

The news about Louis C.K. came during the height of the #MeToo era; he admitted that the accusations were true, writing: “At the time, I said to myself that what I did was O.K. because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

The self-made media mogul has since been somewhat absent from the public eye, emerging here and there to perform a surprise set at New York’s Comedy Cellar and to joke about Parkland survivors at Long Island, New York’s Governor’s Comedy Club.