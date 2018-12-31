Louis C.K. Mocks Parkland Survivors, LGBTQ Teens in Leaked Standup Audio

Louis C.K. mocked the Parkland high school shooting survivors and gender pronouns in leaked audio from one of the comedian’s recent comeback sets. The recording reportedly captures the comedian’s nearly hour-long routine at Long Island, New York’s Governor’s Comedy Club on December 16th.

“So what kind of a year did you guys have? I bet none of you had the same year that I had. Ever have a whole bad year?” C.K. asked the audience. “My mom still sends me articles about me, like it’s scrapbooking. ‘You’re in the New York Times.’ Mom, that’s not a good fucking article.”

C.K.’s Parkland comments came during a portion of his set where he joked about the “boring” younger generation and their politically correct culture. “I don’t know. They testified in front of Congress, these kids,” C.K. said of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas survivors who appeared on television. “Like, what the fuck. What are you doing? You’re young. You should be crazy. You should be unhinged, not in a suit saying, ‘I’m here to tell’… fuck you. You’re not interesting cause you went to a high school where kids got shot. Why does that mean I have to listen to you? How does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way and now I got to listen to you talking?”

C.K. continued, “Everybody gets upset when there’s a shooting at a high school, I don’t see why it’s worse than anybody else dying, I don’t.”

After audio of the set leaked, the Parkland comments were immediately met with backlash on social media. “17 people died at my high school, my friends brother watched his friends die in front of him. Fuck you Louis,” podcaster Jeremy Wein tweeted.

The comedian also said of LBGTQ teens, “They tell you what to call them – ‘You should address me as they, them, because I identify as gender neutral.’ Oh okay, okay. ‘You should address me as there, because I identify as a location, and the location is your mother’s cunt.'”

Following a crude portion of his set where C.K. repeatedly used the word “retarded,” he asked the audience of his controversial content, “What are you – going to take away my birthday? My life is over. I don’t give a shit.”

