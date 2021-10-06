Los Angeles to Require Covid-19 Vaccination at Indoor Venues

Los Angeles will require proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter indoor venues, such as concerts, restaurants, movie theaters, malls, gyms, and more, as Los Angeles Times reports. On Wednesday, Los Angeles City Council passed the new ordinance, which goes into effect on November 4th.

Under the ordinance, which Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to sign into law, businesses must require proof of vaccination when visitors enter indoor facilities. Businesses who don’t comply will be subject to escalating fines, which can reach $5000 for a fourth or subsequent violation. There is a short grace period beforehand, with fine enforcement beginning on November 29th. The ordinance will expire once the city ends its emergency order stemming from the pandemic.

Patrons may be exempt from the rule on the basis of religious beliefs or for medical reasons, but they must provide written exemptions. In those instances, businesses must require the customers to use outdoor facilities, or in cases where none are available, visitors must provide proof of a recent negative Covid-19 test to enter indoors. It also allows in these situations that if the customer does not have proof of vaccination or an exemption, they may briefly be allowed entry to use the bathroom or pick up takeout.

The Los Angeles ordinance follows similar mandates that launched in August in San Francisco, which has required full vaccination proof for most indoor public spaces and in New York, which requires partial vaccination for indoor events. Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California will also require vaccinations for students in both public and private schools once the Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccine for school-aged children. California is the first state in the nation whose officials have announced such a mandate.