Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman Charged In Massive College Cheating Scheme

More than 40 people, including Oscar-nominated actor Felicity Huffman and Fuller House star Lori Loughlin, have been charged with fraud for their alleged involvement in a massive college admissions scheme, per court documents that were unsealed on Tuesday.

Those involved in the scheme allegedly tried to get students to gain admission to top-tier colleges and universities by paying bribes up to $6 million, getting students to be admitted as recruited athletes, and helping them cheat on entrance exams, according to court documents. The operation was reportedly run by a California man who would pay off college athletics coaches to establish fake profiles for prospective students, or pay off SAT and ACT exam administrators to correct the student’s answers on the test.

Some of the colleges and universities implicated in the scheme include Yale, Stanford, UCLA and the University of Southern California, officials said.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, several NCAA Division 1 college coaches are also facing charges for their role in the plot. Loughlin and her husband, designer and Mossimo clothing company owner Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid the University of Southern California $500,000 so their two children would be admitted as recruits to USC’s crew team, despite the fact that they were not crew athletes.

Huffman is alleged to have paid $15,000 so her daughter would have extra time on the SATs, as well as a proctor to correct her answers for her, per TMZ. In both cases, neither Loughlin’s nor Huffman’s children knew about the alleged plot.

Both Loughlin and Huffman have reportedly been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. It is unclear if they have been arrested, as was previously reported. Representatives for the actresses did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing.