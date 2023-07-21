Long Island Serial Killer: More Cities Investigating if Unsolved Murders Link to Suspect

A week after the arrest of the Long Island Serial Killer (LISK) suspect, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said that other cities have opened investigations into whether Rex Heuermann could be involved in their unsolved murder cases.

Harrison told both People and the New York Post that police in Las Vegas (where Heuermann had a timeshare), Atlantic City (which had a series of still-unsolved “Black Horse Pike Strangler” murders involving sex workers, like LISK’s victims), and South Carolina (where Heuermann also owned property) are in the beginning stages of determining whether the cases are all connected.

“We want to revisit that investigation,” Harrison told the NY Post, adding that presently, there is “not a connection.” “Shame on us if we don’t look into Las Vegas, South Carolina, even Atlantic City. We’ve got to make sure if anyone has any information.”

The investigation could take a long time, Harrison stressed, as any DNA evidence would have to be weighed alongside Heuermann’s travel records as well as those of his family, as Heuermann’s alleged LISK murders only took place when his wife and children were out of town.

In the case of Atlantic City’s “Black Horse Pike Strangler” case, four female victims were found in 2006, each bearing the same M.O.: Found near the Bay Drive Motel, facedown and pointed toward Atlantic City’s skyline.

In Las Vegas, police are revisiting their unsolved cases for any sign Heuermann may have been involved, a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told CNN; Heuermann purchased two timeshares in the city in 2003 and 2005, selling the first but keeping the second.

“He had a timeshare in Las Vegas,” Harrison told People. “And we’re working with the authorities out there to take a closer look at what needed to be recovered or if there’s anything that should be recovered and seized that could help out with this investigation as well.”

Heuermann — who was charged in and pleaded not guilty to the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello — also remains the main person of interest in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, the other women in the “Gilgo 4” victims. At least five other bodies recovered near the Gilgo site have not yet been tied to Heuermann.