Senator Calls on FDA to Investigate High Caffeine Content in Logan Paul’s PRIME Energy Drinks

Sen. Charles Schumer of New York has raised concerns about PRIME, the energy drink founded by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI. The drink, which has been extensively marketed to the social media figures’ young audience, contains concerning caffeine levels equivalent to six cans of Coke or two Red Bulls, according to the Associated Press. Now, Schumer wants the Food and Drug Administration to investigate what he has called a “cauldron of caffeine.”

PRIME hides its potential danger behind marketing that brands the drink as zero-sugar and vegan, despite holding 200 milligrams of caffeine per 12 ounces. “A simple search on social media for Prime will generate an eye-popping amount of sponsored content, which is advertising,” Schumer wrote in his address to the FDA, shared on Sunday. “This content and the claims made should be investigated, along with the ingredients and the caffeine content in the Prime energy drink.”

“One of the summer’s hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy — it’s a beverage. But buyer and parents beware because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets,” Schumer wrote. The product, according to company representatives, wears a label that reads “Not recommended for children under 18.” Still, schools in the United Kingdom and Australia have instituted bans on the drinks, with pediatricians citing concerns about the potential impact on heart health, anxiety, and digestion.

PRIME also sells a separate sports drink that does not contain caffeine. Schumer, however, has pointed out that there is little to no noticeable difference in the marketing of PRIME and Prime Hydration, the caffeine-free variation.

"PRIME has two drinks on the market, PRIME Hydration and PRIME Energy. It is very important to make the distinction between the two products because they are vastly different. We started PRIME last year with the launch of Hydration, a healthier sports-drink alternative that comes in a bottle," a representative for PRIME shared in a statement. "PRIME Energy, sold in a can, dropped in 2023 and contains a comparable amount of caffeine to other top-selling energy drinks, all falling within the legal limit of the countries it's sold in. It complied with all FDA guidelines before hitting the market and states clearly on packaging, as well as in marketing materials, that it is an energy drink and is not made for anyone under the age of 18."

Paul boasts 23.6 million subscribers on YouTube, while his co-founder, KSI, has 16.2 million subscribers. Earlier this year, PRIME was named the official sports drink of the UFC, replacing BodyArmor after six years.

Representatives for Paul did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.