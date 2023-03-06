Elon Musk’s Twitter Couldn’t Handle Basic Web Links Today

In another banner day for Elon Musk’s Twitter, the ability to share a simple link was completely upended thanks to an “internal change” with some “unintended consequences.”

For a few hours Monday, March 6, clicking any web link on led users not to a linked page but an error message that read in part: “Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information.”

Twitter Support addressed the issue without really explaining what was going on, saying only, “Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed.”

About 45 minutes later, the issue appeared to be fixed, with Twitter Support saying, “Things should now be working as normal. Thanks for sticking with us!”

Musk — after responding to a days old Fox News story about trans athletes and a post about a Newsmax article critical of Anthony Fauci — shared a few more details about the outage in a reply to Silicon Valley venture capitalist Marc Andreesen. “A small API change had massive ramifications. The code stack is extremely brittle for no good reason,” Musk said in an apparent effort to deflect blame away from himself. “Will ultimately need a complete rewrite.”

While links not functioning appeared to be the most widespread issue, other users reported problems viewing photos or videos posted on Twitter. On other social media sites, like competitor Mastadon, some users said they couldn't log onto Twitter at all, with attempts to access the site bringing up the same API error message.

Twitter — amidst rolling out new features no one really seems to want or like — has experienced various tech hiccups and outages since Musk took over the company last October and promptly fired thousands of employees and contractors in an effort to cut costs. An additional round of layoffs occurred last month, with at least 50 people losing jobs, according to The Information (some of those layoffs were reportedly the result of Musk’s frustration about the weak performance of his tweet about the Super Bowl.)

This story was updated at 1:38 p.m. ET with a statement from Twitter Support saying the issue had been resolved, as well as some details from Musk.