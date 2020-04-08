 Linda Tripp, Key Figure in Clinton/Lewinsky Scandal, Dead at 70 - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Randy Newman Writes COVID-19 Charmer, 'Stay Away' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Linda Tripp, Key Figure in Clinton/Lewinsky Scandal, Dead at 70

“No matter the past, upon hearing that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery,” Monica Lewinsky tweeted prior to whistleblower’s death

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
MURTHA Linda Tripp meets with reporters outside federal court in Washington Wednesday July 29,1 998 after her final appearence before a grand jury investigating an alleged affair between President Clinton and Monica Lewinsky. From left are, attorney Anthony Zaccagnine, her daughter Allison, spokesman Phil Coughter and attorney Joe MurthaCLINTON INVESTIGATION, WASHINGTON, USA

MURTHA Linda Tripp meets with reporters outside federal court in Washington Wednesday July 29,1 998 after her final appearence before a grand jury investigating an alleged affair between President Clinton and Monica Lewinsky. From left are, attorney Anthony Zaccagnine, her daughter Allison, spokesman Phil Coughter and attorney Joe Murtha CLINTON INVESTIGATION, WASHINGTON, USA

Khue Bui/AP/Shutterstock

Linda Tripp, the civil servant who played a key role in the scandal involving then-President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky, died Wednesday at the age of 70.

News first surfaced Tuesday that Tripp was gravely ill, the New York Post reported, adding that Tripp’s condition was not related to COVID-19. The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Tripp had died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

“My mommy is leaving this earth. I don’t know myself if I can survive this heartache. Please pray for a painless process for the strongest woman I will ever know in my entire lifetime,” Linda’s daughter Allison Tripp Foley posted on Facebook late Tuesday.

Tripp is considered by some to be a whistleblower for her role in exposing Clinton’s affair with Lewinsky, then a White House intern during the Clinton administration. Upon befriending Lewinsky and learning about the affair, Tripp — out of “patriotic duty” — made secret recordings of her conversations with Lewinsky. Those recordings, given to then-Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr, ultimately aided in the impeachment of Clinton on perjury charge.

Related

Ryan Murphy announces the third season of "American Crime Story."
'American Crime Story' Season Three to Tackle Clinton Impeachment
Hear Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp Talk Bill Clinton Affair in New Documentary Trailer

Related

Pass the Mic: 15 Big Hits Not Sung by the Lead Singer
Phil Anselmo Remembers Dimebag Darrell: 'I Think of Him Every Day'

 “Linda, if I ever want to have an affair with a married man again, especially if he’s President, please shoot me,” Lewinsky told Tripp during one of the taped conversations. Tripp was later indicted on charges related to the illegal recordings, but the prosecution opted not to pursue those charges.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Monica Lewinsky tweeted Wednesday, following news of the severity of Tripp’s condition, “No matter the past, upon hearing that linda tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery. i can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family.”

A key figure in one of the biggest political scandals on the Nineties, Tripp was the subject of countless pop culture parodies, most infamously actor John Goodman’s repeated caricature of her on Saturday Night Live alongside Molly Shannon’s Monica Lewinsky. On the upcoming miniseries American Crime Story: Impeachment, premiering later this year, actress Sarah Paulson will portray Tripp.

“I know what it’s like to be in the crosshairs of the most powerful person in the world, to be attacked viciously, not because I said something untrue, but because I said something people did not want to hear,” Tripp said at a whistleblowers event in 2018. “And it was about a popular president. To politicians, only sides matter, and the truth becomes a tragedy.”

In This Article: Bill Clinton, obit, Obituary

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.