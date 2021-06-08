Rolling Stone, Billboard Share Stories, Performances for LGBTQ Pride Month

Happy Pride Month! To celebrate the LGBTQ community this month, Billboard and Rolling Stone are coming together to spotlight the music, artists, and culture that uplift LGBTQ people around the world. From in-depth conversations with queer icons, to coverage of the latest tunes from LGBTQ artists, we’ll be sharing a variety of interviews, performances, and other distinctive coverage throughout the month of June. Capital One and Facebook are joining in the celebration as presenting sponsors of this special moment in culture.

Throughout the month of June, fans will get to see special, exclusive conversations with LGBTQ artists about rising to fame, managing success, and living their truth, all while being 100 percent themselves with Billboard‘s “Inclusivity and Coming Out Stories” series. In the first of a series of videos, New Orleans bounce icon Big Freedia chats with Billboard staff writer Taylor Mims to discuss Pride season following a pandemic, her queer role models, adjusting to life in quarantine and much more. Next, we’ll have Nashville-based singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun performing songs from her debut album In Defense of My Own Happiness in Rolling Stone‘s “In My Room” series.

From interviews with some of your favorite LGBTQ artists, to playlists of LGBTQ songs, to spotlights on different areas of LGBTQ culture, check out Billboard and Rolling Stone’s Pride Celebration 2021 here.