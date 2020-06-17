MJ Rodriguez and Billy Porter to Join Digital Rally to Support Marsha P. Johnson Institute

The first LGBT Pride parade — officially known as the Christopher Street Liberation Day March — took place 50 years ago to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Riot, an uprising against police brutality and harassment led by Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera at the Stonewall Inn. This year, amid the social unrest and demand for equality and justice following the deaths of people of color at the hands of the police and the 14 reported murders of trans and non-binary people of color in 2020, MJ Rodriguez and Billy Porter, both activists and stars of the ground-breaking drama Pose, will participate in “She’s a Riot,” a three-hour virtual march and rally to combat racism and support social justice and equality on June 25th.

Along with Rodriguez and Porter, the party for a purpose will feature a variety of musical performances, rally speeches from leading LGBTQ equality activists, and a live DJ set by DJ Lina.

The primary beneficiary of the event is the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, an organization that protects and defends black transgender people through community organization, advocacy work, leadership training and promoting our collective power. GLAAD is also working in collaboration on “She’s a Riot” to provide additional promotional support.

“She’s a Riot” is a ticketed digital event broadcast on Zoom. Tickets are available to purchase at Eventbrite.