Let Leslie Jones Sportscast the Women’s World Cup Final

Emmy-nominated comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones is no stranger to sporting. Prior to kick-starting her career in comedy, Jones attended Chapman University, followed by Colorado State University, on a basketball scholarship. “The plan was to get an education and then maybe play for the U.S. Olympic team,” Jones told her CSU’s The Magazine in 2015.

Although she never made it to the Olympics as an athlete, Jones would find another avenue in 2016. Decked out in an American flag cape, medals and a “Team USA” cap, Jones watched the Rio de Janeiro Summer Games from home that year, and broadcasted her own side-splitting commentary on Twitter. Jim Bell, executive producer of NBC’s Olympics coverage, promptly invited Jones to Rio to serve as a sports contributor. It apparently was such a good fit that Jones was invited back for the 2018 Winter Games in Seoul, South Korea. “Experiencing the Olympics through the lens of Leslie is unlike anything else,” said Bell. “Her passion for Team USA is contagious.”

Fast-forward to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. While soccer is fairly new to Jones, she couldn’t help but survey Tuesday’s nail-biter of a semi-finals match between U.S.A. and England. With a goal by Christen Press and another by Alex Morgan — who celebrated with a triumphant cuppa tea — the U.S. team secured their place in the final round of the Women’s World Cup. “Say it all day! U-S-A!” shouted Jones from her living room. “Beers on me, bitches!”

Held this Sunday, July 7th, in Lyon, France, Team U.S.A. will battle either the Netherlands or Sweden for the title — and naturally, a special Jones broadcast should follow. Here are some highlights from yesterday’s Jonescast:

#TeamUSA: “So I finally get to watch a game,” says Jones. “I see we are kicking ass, as usual. Our women’s soccer team is a bad ass. We’re badasses.”

Just the facts: “The women’s team is the shit! They’re better than the men’s team. I’m sorry!”

An athlete’s perspective: “I did not know there was so much physical… fucking… shit. Owww! Owww! My knee! … I know now why I didn’t play this when I was little.”

Turned bisexual by soccer: “Is the coach single? That’s a legitimate fucking question! Find out too if the ref is single… ’cause I like her too. Jesus. I would date both of them. They are both awesome.”

Fair and balanced coverage: “Don’t cry girl,” said Jones to the crestfallen English players. “Ain’t no reason for you to cry, girl. It was a good game girl!”

Get well soon, Rapinoe: Megan Rapinoe, star U.S. player and sworn enemy of Trump, was noticeably missing from the lineup for Tuesday’s game. (The player was seen wearing tape around her hamstring during practice on Monday.) Jones did not take kindly to her absence: “That’s who the fuck I wanna see play, man. I’m pumped about her very fucking much.”

What’s up with home girl that’s who I want yo see play!! But they won without her!! So these chicks are awesome!! @FIFAWorldCup @USWNT pic.twitter.com/x3KNgZR08c — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) July 2, 2019

Shouted out on Fox Sports: “He called me Lesdoggg! That’s cool as fuck!”