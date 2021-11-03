Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Cabello, Cher Lend Voices to Climate Action Campaign

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Cabello, Cher, and a host of other celebrities have lent their voices to a campaign urging global leaders to bolster efforts to fight climate change.

The action is being spearheaded by the Right Here, Right Now Climate Alliance and its partner, United Nations Human Rights, and the launch coincides with the ongoing UN Climate Change Conference (COP26 Summit), which is taking place in Glasgow through Nov. 12. The aim of the social campaign, per a release, is to mobilize half a billion people to push world leaders to accelerate the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

As DiCaprio’s post put it, “Homes, lands, health, and lives of those most affected by climate change are at risk. Join the Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance and global partner @unitednationshumanrights in calling for the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow @cop26uk to treat #ClimateChange as the #HumanRights crisis it is. By working together and supporting inclusive rights-based climate action for people and the planet, we can realize a better, more sustainable future for all.”

Along with DiCaprio, Cabello, and Cher, the campaign has also included Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Pitbull, Quincy Jones, LL Cool J, Jason Mraz, Melissa Etheridge, Jordan Sparks, and Pentatonix.

“We’re grateful for all of the celebrities who are helping promote climate change as a human rights crisis, since people of color, the poor, and marginalized will suffer most from this escalating climate catastrophe,” said Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance founder David Clark. “It is critically important that we humanize the issue through a human rights lens, as people need to understand the choices they make, have real impact on the lives of others.”