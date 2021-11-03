 Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Cabello, Cher Boost Climate Action Campaign - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Bootsy Collins, Steven Van Zandt Praise Mother Earth on New 'Music4ClimateJustice' Theme Song
Home Culture Culture News

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Cabello, Cher Lend Voices to Climate Action Campaign

Social media campaign aims to push world leaders to accelerate goals of Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
camila cabello leonardo cher

Camila Cabello, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cher

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA/AP

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Cabello, Cher, and a host of other celebrities have lent their voices to a campaign urging global leaders to bolster efforts to fight climate change.

The action is being spearheaded by the Right Here, Right Now Climate Alliance and its partner, United Nations Human Rights, and the launch coincides with the ongoing UN Climate Change Conference (COP26 Summit), which is taking place in Glasgow through Nov. 12. The aim of the social campaign, per a release, is to mobilize half a billion people to push world leaders to accelerate the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

As DiCaprio’s post put it, “Homes, lands, health, and lives of those most affected by climate change are at risk. Join the Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance and global partner @unitednationshumanrights in calling for the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow @cop26uk to treat #ClimateChange as the #HumanRights crisis it is. By working together and supporting inclusive rights-based climate action for people and the planet, we can realize a better, more sustainable future for all.”

Related Stories

Ten Reasons for Optimism on Climate Change
Camila Cabello Links Up With Myke Towers and Tainy for 'Oh Na Na'

Related Stories

elvis presley
Elvis Presley: His 10 Best Country Songs
Meet the Beatle: A Guide to Ringo Starr's Solo Career in 20 Songs

Along with DiCaprio, Cabello, and Cher, the campaign has also included Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Pitbull, Quincy Jones, LL Cool J, Jason Mraz, Melissa Etheridge, Jordan Sparks, and Pentatonix. 

“We’re grateful for all of the celebrities who are helping promote climate change as a human rights crisis, since people of color, the poor, and marginalized will suffer most from this escalating climate catastrophe,” said Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance founder David Clark. “It is critically important that we humanize the issue through a human rights lens, as people need to understand the choices they make, have real impact on the lives of others.” 

In This Article: Camila Cabello, Cher, Climate Change, Leonardo DiCaprio

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.