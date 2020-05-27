‘Lenox Hill’ Doc Series Follows New York Health Workers: Watch the Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for a new documentary series that will take an intimate look at the lives of four New York City doctors. Lenox Hill, named after the Upper East Side hospital where the series takes place, will premiere June 10th on the streaming platform.

Four doctors — brain surgeons David Langer and John Boockvar, emergency room physician Mirtha Macri and Chief Resident OB/GYN Amanda Little-Richardson — will be the focus of the series as they navigate the day-to-day challenges of caring for patients at Lenox Hill Hospital and struggle to balance their professional and personal lives.

“Everything we do here is for the patient,” one doctor says in the trailer. “Humanity, empathy — that has to drive the decision-making.”

Although Lenox Hill was filmed from April 2018 to November 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic’s arrival in the United States, the series is a reminder of how essential frontline healthcare workers are to the communities they serve, and how many of them save hundreds of lives each day.

Lenox Hill was directed and produced by Adi Barash and Ruthie Shatz, who said in a statement: “With Lenox Hill, we wanted to give people around the world an intimate look at daily hospital life from the vantage point of four doctors who have dedicated their lives to saving the lives of others. We crafted this series with the utmost respect and admiration, for our doctors and their patients and are proud to share their stories.”