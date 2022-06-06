LeBron James Calls for Release of Brittney Griner From Russian Prison

LeBron James is sharing his public support for Brittney Griner, the WNBA player and Olympic Gold Medalist who was detained upon arriving in Moscow in February after allegedly carrying weed vape cartridges in her luggage. On Monday, the basketball star shared a letter from his Uninterrupted brand calling for the U.S. government to bring the detained athlete “home swiftly and safely.”

“We need to come together and help do whatever we possibly can to bring BG home quickly and safely!!” he tweeted. “Our voice as athletes is stronger together.”

In the letter he shared, James wrote that Griner was being used by Russia as a “political pawn” and was experiencing “inhumane conditions” and had been “denied communications with her family and loved ones.”

"We need to come together and help do whatever we possibly can to bring BG home quickly and safely!! 🙏🏾 Our voice as athletes is stronger together. @uninterrupted 👑 #WeAreBG" — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 6, 2022

“As a decorated Olympian and member of an elite global sport community, BG’s detention must be resolved out of respect for the sanctity of all sport and for all Americans traveling internationally,” James wrote. “It is imperative that the U.S. Government immediately address this human rights issue and do whatever is necessary to return Brittney home.”

James then shared links to a Change.org petition, which had already gathered 250,000 signatures by Monday morning.