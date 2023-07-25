Lebron James’ Son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Basketball Workout

LeBron James’ son Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout on Monday.

The athlete was taken from the University of Southern California campus, where practice was held, to the hospital where he was treated in the intensive care unit. He was later released to general care, a spokesperson for the James family said on Tuesday.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” the statement read. “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

According to reports, Bronny was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after a 911 call was made from campus.

The highly-watched basketball player recently committed to USC and is expected to follow his father and enter the NBA.