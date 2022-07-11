 Lea Michele Replaces Beanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next America’s Most Influential Conservative Conference Is Hosting One Of Europe’s Most Notorious Authoritarians
Home Culture Culture News

Lea Michele Replaces Beanie Feldstein in ‘Funny Girl’

“A dream come true is an understatement,” wrote Rachel Barry — we mean- Lea Michele

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Lea Michele attends as alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet celebrates 20 years at the Close East Lawn on June 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for alice + olivia)NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Lea Michele attends as alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet celebrates 20 years at the Close East Lawn on June 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for alice + olivia)

Lea Michele attends as alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet celebrates 20 years at the Close East Lawn on June 15, 2022 in New York City.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

No one’s going to rain on Lea Michele’s parade anymore: she’s the new Funny Girl. On Monday, the Broadway show announced that Michele will take over the starring role of Fanny Brice from Beanie Feldstein starting Sept. 6.

The news comes after Feldstein pulled out of the show earlier than anticipated following subpar critical reactions, especially regarding her performance. Feldstein’s last show is set for July 31. From that date until Sept. 4, her understudy Julie Benko will perform as Fanny, before Michele takes over.

Michele’s Glee character Rachel Barry dreamt of playing Fanny on the show, originally performed by Barbra Streisand. (Michele also performed “Don’t Rain on My Parade” during the 2010 Tony Awards.) Michele’s role in the Broadway show marks her first since leaving Spring Awakening in 2008.

Related Stories

'Broadway Fans and Rock Fans Have So Much in Common': Almost Famous Musical Will Finally Hit Broadway This Fall
RS Recommends: Your Essential Guide to Buying Broadway Tickets Online

Related Stories

The Young Americans paying tribute to Richard Rodgers in the late Seventies
Chasteness, Soda Pop, and Show Tunes: The Lost Story of the Young Americans and the Choircore Movement
RS Recommends: 5 Devices You Need to Set Up Your Smart Home

Michele reacted to the news on her Instagram, sharing her excitement about being cast in the role. (She limited comments on the post due to trolls, of course.)

“A dream come true is an understatement,” she wrote. “I’m so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you September 6th.”

In other GleeFunny Girl-related news, Jane Lynch, who was set to play Mrs. Brice in the show through Sept. 25, will now exit before Michele’s start on Sept. 6. She’s being replaced by Tovah Feldshuh.

Beanie Feldstein announced her departure from the role on Sunday, June 10, saying that playing Fanny Brice was a “lifelong dream of mine.” But after the production decided to “take the show in a different direction,” she decided to step away.

“I will never forget this experience and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank every single person who came to the August Wilson for the love and support you have shown me and our amazing cast and crew,” Feldstein wrote. “The people I have had the great joy of bringing Funny Girl to life with every night, both on and off stage, are all remarkably talented and exceptional human beings.”

Michele’s new Broadway role comes several months after she released her lullaby album, Forever, in November 2021. The 8-song LP featured covers of Coldplay’s “Yellow,” the Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun,” and Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

In This Article: Beanie Feldstein, Broadway, Glee, Lea Michele

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.