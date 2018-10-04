Laurie Metcalf to Play Hillary Clinton in New Broadway Play, ‘Hillary and Clinton’

Laurie Metcalf is set to play a version of Hillary Clinton alongside John Lithgow as the ex-president in a new play, Hillary and Clinton, by Tony nominee Lucas Hnath that will focus on the 2008 presidential campaign.

According to an announcement released on Thursday: “In Hillary and Clinton, Lucas Hnath examines the politics of marriage, gender roles, and the limitations of experience and inevitability in this profoundly timely look at an American dynasty in crisis.”

Hnath’s last play, A Doll’s House, Part 2, was a critically acclaimed comical sequel to Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 portrait of marriage, A Doll’s House, which starred Metcalf as Nora in “a performance exquisitely poised between high comedy and visceral angst…” as stated in the New York Times review. The description of Hnath’s new play also seems to imply that it won’t be a straightforward retelling of a historical moment. Although not much else is known, the press release states:

“Behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, a former First Lady named Hillary (Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States. Her husband, Bill (Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark, sees things another. If any of this sounds familiar, don’t be fooled; in a universe of infinite possibilities, anything that can happen, will.”

Metcalf, a two-time Tony Award winner and three-time Emmy Award winner, starred on Broadway in Three Tall Women this past season and most recently had returned to TV to reprise Aunt Jackie, the role that made her a household name, in the panned reboot of Roseanne that came under fire due to Roseanne Barr’s inflammatory comments. A spinoff of the show, The Connors, will return without Barr and include John Goodman, Sara Gilbert and Metcalf.

Two-time Tony Award winner and six-time Emmy Award winner Lithgow was also recently on Broadway in his one-man show, John Lithgow: Stories By Heart.

Two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello will direct Hillary and Clinton, with previews beginning March 16th, 2019, with an official opening night set for Thursday, April 18th. The Broadway venue has yet to be announced.