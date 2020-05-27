 Judd Apatow, Wanda Sykes to Perform 'Laughter in Lockdown' Fundraiser - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next Watch Sammy Hagar and the Circle Cover Little Richard's 'Keep a-Knockin'' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Judd Apatow, Wanda Sykes to Perform for ‘Laughter in Lockdown’ Fundraiser

Proceeds from COVID-19 livestream will benefit the Actors Fund

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
apatow wanda sykes

NY Laughs has partnered with the Actors Fund for a COVID-19 relief livestream, Laughter in Lockdown.

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock; Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

NY Laughs has partnered with the Actors Fund for a COVID-19 relief livestream, Laughter in Lockdown, featuring performances from notable comedians to support other entertainment professionals struggling during the pandemic. The two-hour event will air Friday, May 29th at 8:00 p.m. ET on the NY Laughs website.

Hosted by Mo Amer, Laughter in Lockdown will feature appearances and performances by Judd Apatow, Wanda Sykes, Ray Romano, Roy Wood Jr., Craig Robinson, Carl Reiner, Dave Attell, Gary Gulman, Gina Yashere, Ian Edwards, Jeff Ross, Jim Norton, Jon Fisch, Keith Robinson, Marina Franklin, Moody McCarthy, Pete Holmes, Robert Kelly, Ronny Chieng, Ted Greenberg, Sal Vulcano, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Vanessa Hollingshead and more.

The Actors Fund, originally founded in 1882, has been providing extensive COVID-19 relief to actors and other industry professionals during the pandemic. Earlier this month, the non-profit reportedly raised $10.5 million in financial assistance over eight weeks for COVID-related support.

Brian Stokes Mitchell, chairman of the board of the Actors Fund and participant in the Laughter in Lockdown livestream, said, “Looking at a number — even one as large as 10 million — doesn’t begin to tell the whole story. In an instant, our friends and supporters, people like Rosie O’Donnell, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley and others, began dreaming of entirely new fundraising models that would prove to be nothing short of lifesaving. In all my years working with the Fund, I’ve never been so moved, so inspired, or so grateful.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: covid-19, Judd Apatow, livestream

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.