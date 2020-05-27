Judd Apatow, Wanda Sykes to Perform for ‘Laughter in Lockdown’ Fundraiser

NY Laughs has partnered with the Actors Fund for a COVID-19 relief livestream, Laughter in Lockdown, featuring performances from notable comedians to support other entertainment professionals struggling during the pandemic. The two-hour event will air Friday, May 29th at 8:00 p.m. ET on the NY Laughs website.

Hosted by Mo Amer, Laughter in Lockdown will feature appearances and performances by Judd Apatow, Wanda Sykes, Ray Romano, Roy Wood Jr., Craig Robinson, Carl Reiner, Dave Attell, Gary Gulman, Gina Yashere, Ian Edwards, Jeff Ross, Jim Norton, Jon Fisch, Keith Robinson, Marina Franklin, Moody McCarthy, Pete Holmes, Robert Kelly, Ronny Chieng, Ted Greenberg, Sal Vulcano, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Vanessa Hollingshead and more.

The Actors Fund, originally founded in 1882, has been providing extensive COVID-19 relief to actors and other industry professionals during the pandemic. Earlier this month, the non-profit reportedly raised $10.5 million in financial assistance over eight weeks for COVID-related support.

Brian Stokes Mitchell, chairman of the board of the Actors Fund and participant in the Laughter in Lockdown livestream, said, “Looking at a number — even one as large as 10 million — doesn’t begin to tell the whole story. In an instant, our friends and supporters, people like Rosie O’Donnell, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley and others, began dreaming of entirely new fundraising models that would prove to be nothing short of lifesaving. In all my years working with the Fund, I’ve never been so moved, so inspired, or so grateful.”