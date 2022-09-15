Revisit the Scene of the Crime in ’20/20′ Clip About Dentist Convicted of Murdering His Wife on Safari

The game scout who found the body of Bianca Rudolph — who was shot and killed by her husband, Larry, during an African safari — revisits the scene of the crime in a new clip from 20/20’s episode on the case, “The Last Hunt,” airing tomorrow, Sept. 16, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Back in August, Larry Rudolph, a prominent dentist in Pittsburgh, was convicted of killing Bianca during a big game hunting trip in Zambia in 2016. While the two were packing to return to the U.S., Bianca was killed by a shotgun blast.

As documented in a Rolling Stone feature about the Trump-loving, leopard-hunting dentist, Larry initially claimed she had been putting the gun into its travel bag when it went off accidentally, and that he’d been in the bathroom at the time. In the wake of Bianca’s death, Larry collected nearly $5 million in life insurance and spent that money on himself and his longtime girlfriend, Lori Milliron.

Larry and Lori were both arrested in 2021 and charged with federal crimes. The former was convicted of murder and mail fraud for cashing in the life insurance claims, while the latter was found guilty on charges of being an accessory, obstruction of justice, and two counts of perjury.

20/20’s “The Last Hunt” will offer a comprehensive look at the surreal case, and this new clip focuses on the moments leading up to Bianca’s murder. The game scout, Spencer Kakoma, remembers tallying up the number of animals Bianca had killed when he heard a shotgun blast and a woman’s scream.

Kakoma retraces his steps as he recalls running up to the cabin where the Rudolphs were staying: “I opened the door, and when I went in, I found Bianca Rudolph. She was laying down here. And the shotgun was just near her foot. I touched Bianca. She was not breathing.”

Rudolph is set to be sentenced on Feb. 1, 2023. He faces life in prison for the murder charge, and up to 20 years for the mail fraud charge.