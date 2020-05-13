Lance Armstrong Ponders the Worst Thing He’s Ever Done in New Doc Trailer

Lance Armstrong prepares to tell his truth in the new trailer for Marina Zenovich’s upcoming documentary, LANCE, which will air in two parts, May 24th and May 31st, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The film is centered around an extensive set of interviews Zenovich conducted with Armstrong and the new trailer opens with a particularly compelling question: “What’s the worst thing that you did?” Armstrong mulls the question for a second and eventually replies, “Everybody in the world needs to get this question.”

From there, the trailer offers a quick recap of Armstrong’s remarkable rise and fall: from the cancer survivor who won the Tour de France seven times to the disgraced cyclist who lost all his titles in one of the biggest doping scandals in sports history.

The trailer also teases interviews with Armstrong’s family, teammates, friends and rivals, as well as some journalists, with a press release stating the film seeks to create “a fascinating character study, capturing a unique chapter of sports history, and insisting the audience make its own interpretations about the many different sides of a complex saga.”

The Armstrong story has been covered in several other documentaries, including Alex Gibney’s 2013 film, The Armstrong Lie, and Alex Holmes’ 2014 project, Stop at Nothing. In 2015, Ben Foster portrayed Armstrong in the biopic, The Program, based on journalist David Walsh’s book about the cyclist, Seven Deadly Sins.

Zenovich has previously directed documentaries on Robin Williams, Richard Pryor and Roman Polanski. LANCE marks her second film for ESPN’s 30 for 30 series, following her 2014 doc on the Duke Lacrosse scandal, Fantastic Lies.