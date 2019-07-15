Lady Gaga Debuts New Beauty Brand During Amazon Prime Day

This article is a part of RS Recommends, an editorial series reviewing products in music and entertainment. Items are independently selected; Penske Media may earn a commission from purchases made from our links

Lady Gaga is used to headlining world tours and Vegas residencies, but the superstar singer and fashion icon is headlining Amazon Prime Day this year, with the launch of a new beauty brand dubbed, “Haus Laboratories.” The gender-neutral makeup line, which shares a name with the singer’s Haus of Gaga creative team, launched this morning as part of Amazon’s Prime Day event, which stretches out over two days this year and offers thousands of deals and promotions across the online retailer’s site (see the latest deals here).

Gaga says she wanted to team up with Amazon to make her products as inclusive and accessible as possible. Though the first units won’t ship until September, they’re available for preorder exclusively to Amazon Prime members today and tomorrow (you can get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here). Non-Prime members will get a chance to shop the collection later this month.

The Haus Laboratories collection includes a number of “self-expression tools,” and the initial launch features a lip gloss, lip liners and a liquid shimmer powder, all available in a multitude of colors and shades. According to Amazon, the makeup line was created “to spread kindness, bravery, and creativity by providing tools for self-expression and invention.”

In an open letter to her fans explaining the concept behind the line, Gaga says she often struggled to feel beautiful as a teenager, and watched as her mother used “the power of makeup” to put on “her bravest face.” The singer, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, says she began experimenting with makeup as an outlet for creativity and transformation, ultimately crediting makeup with helping her create the “Lady Gaga” persona.

“Sometimes beauty doesn’t come naturally from within,” she writes, “But I’m so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn’t know I had. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be,” she continues. “It was then that I invented Lady Gaga.”

Amazon will be the exclusive global retailer and home for Haus Laboratories, which is not yet available in retail stores. Prices for the collection start at $26 for a lip liner duo, which includes two demi-matte, highly pigmented lip pencils. Or, customers can order the entire three-piece set of a liner, gloss and powder for $49. According to Amazon, the products are all certified-vegan and cruelty-free.

Gaga’s beauty line comes almost two years after Rihanna debuted her “Fenty Beauty” company in September 2017. The collection, sold online at Sephora.com, was an immediate hit, with forecasters putting Fenty Beauty on pace to beat out makeup lines from the likes of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian in terms of overall revenue.

Gaga — and Amazon — are no doubt hoping the singer’s “Little Monsters” will snap up her new beauty offering. And while the singer seems to understand the competitive market landscape, she shrugs it off in typical Gaga fashion.

“The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand. But that’s too bad,” she says in a promotional video for her new brand. “They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at Haus Laboratories, we say beauty is how you see yourself.”

See the full collection and shop Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories on Amazon.com.