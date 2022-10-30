Kyrie Irving Defends Post About Antisemitic Movie During Heated Postgame Presser

Kyrie Irving refused to back down from his amplification of a film that pushed antisemitic tropes during his press conference that followed the Brooklyn Nets’ loss Saturday.

On Thursday, Irving linked his 4.5 million Twitter followers to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which espouses ideas in line with more extreme factions of the Black Hebrew Israelites, which have a long history of misogyny, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and especially antisemitism.

While the Nets and team owner Joe Tsai both condemned the tweet — but not to the point of taking disciplinary action, as the point guard was in the starting lineup Saturday — Irving defended himself first on Twitter and then during Saturday’s presser, which at one point featured a heated exchange between Irving and an ESPN NBA reporter.

“Out of all the judgment that people got out of me posting — without talking to me — I respect what Joe [Tsai] said, but there has a lot to do with not ego or pride with how proud I am be African heritage but also to be living as a free black man here in America knowing the historical complexities for me to get here,” Irving said. “So I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”

Irving added that he found the film on Amazon by searching for “Yahweh,” which he said his name translates to in the Hebrew language.

“It’s on Amazon, public platform. Whether you want to watch it or not is up to you,” Irving said.

“There’s things being posted every day. I’m no different from the next human being so don’t treat me any different. You guys come in here and make up this powerful influence that I have over top of the adultery of, you cannot post that. Why not?”

As former Net and announcer Richard Jefferson noted during the game, despite the controversy, “The tweet is still up.”

Richard Jefferson calls out Kyrie Irving on YES broadcast: "…It is disappointing, Kyrie says that he's not antisemitic and these things, but the tweet is still up. The tweet is still up there." #Nets pic.twitter.com/d98Q5rcAjw — Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) October 30, 2022

Irving has a longstanding history of posting questionable things on social media, from flat-earth theories and anti-vax skepticism to Alex Jones’ claims of a “New World Order.”

When Irving was asked why — amid the Sandy Hook parents’ trials against Jones — he recirculated the old InfoWars video, Irving explained, “I do not stand by Alex Jones’ position, narrative, court case that he had with Sandy Hook or any of the kids that felt like they had to relive trauma or the parents that had to relive trauma or to be dismissive to all the lives that were lost during that tragic event.”

However, “My post was a post that Alex Jones did in the early ’90s or late ’90s about secret societies in America and cults,” Irving said. “And it’s true. I wasn’t identifying with anything of being a campaign-ist for Alex Jones or anything. It’s just here are posts … and it’s funny, it’s actually hilarious because out of all the things I posted that day that was the one post everyone chose to see. It just goes back to the way our world is and works. I’m not here to complain about it. I just exist.”

Irving was then again asked about his amplifying of Hebrews to Negroes, which he denied was a “promotion.” “Don’t dehumanize me up here,” he told the reporter while side-stepping the question. “I’m free to post whatever I want.”

On Saturday, the NBA issued a statement that, while not naming Irving, said, “Hate speech of any kind is unacceptable and runs counter to the NBA’s values of equality, inclusion and respect. We believe we all have a role to play in ensuring such words and ideas, including antisemitic ones, are challenged and refuted and we will continue working with all members of the NBA community to ensure that everyone understands the impact of their words and actions.”