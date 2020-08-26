17-Year-Old Charged With First Degree Homicide After Fatal Protest Shooting in Wisconsin

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after a clash with protestors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that led to the shooting death of two people and the wounding of a third.

The teen was arrested in Illinois, where he lives, according to a complaint acquired by Rolling Stone from the Antioch Police Department. He has been remanded to the care of Hulse Detention Center in Lake County, Illinois.

Rittenhouse’s attorney declined to comment.

Protests followed the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a black man, who was shot seven times by police on Sunday after officers responded to a call about a domestic dispute in Kenosha, a small city on Lake Michigan not far from the Illinois boarder. Blake was reportedly unarmed and attempting to break up a fight between two women when police arrived. As he went to get into his vehicle, police shot the man in the back several times in front of his three young sons, who were in the car at the time. Blake is currently stable but his lawyer has said he is paralyzed from the waist down.

His family retained lawyer Benjamin Crump, who also represents the families of police shooting victims George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. “How many more of these tragic ‘while Black’ tragedies will it take until the racial profiling and undervaluing of Black lives by the police finally stops?” he said in a statement.

Protests erupted each night after the shooting, even as Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers instituted curfews and called in the National Guard. According to the New York Times, matters escalated Tuesday night when protesters gathered outside the courthouse, throwing rocks and other projectiles before being dispersed by tear gas. Several demonstrators reconvened outside a nearby gas station where a group of men with guns stood, aiming to protect the structure. Rittenhouse was among them.

Rittenhouse is currently being held without bond as he awaits extradition to Wisconsin.