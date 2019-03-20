Robert Kraft Rejects Plea Deal In Prostitution Solicitation Case

Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots who was recently busted in an Florida prostitution sting, has rejected a plea deal, CNBC reports.

Kraft is currently facing two misdemeanor charges of solicitation of prostitution after allegedly being captured on surveillance footage soliciting sexual services at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida, which was one of many subject to a statewide law enforcement sting. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the Wall Street Journal’s source in the Palm Beach County State’s Attorney’s Office, the deferred prosecution offer from the Palm Beach County State’s Attorney’s Office would have dropped all charges against Kraft in exchange for his participation in a diversion program, which would have required he perform 100 hours of community service, undergo mandatory STI screening, and take a course on the dangers of soliciting sex.

Although the plea deal would not have required Kraft to plead guilty in court, it would have required him to admit that the prosecution could have proven his guilt at trial. Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office spokesman Mike Edmonson told the Wall Street Journal that this sort of offer is standard for first-time offenders who have no criminal record, and that the same offer was extended to the other nearly two dozen defendants who were busted at the massage parlors, though none of them has accepted it yet.

Through a spokesperson, Kraft has consistently denied committing any sort of illegal activity. He is facing a maximum sentence of one year in jail.