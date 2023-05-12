Time’s Running Out

The clock is ticking on your chance to experience Chicago’s hottest music festival, and KOOL wants you and your entourage to be there! Don’t miss your chance to be a VIP. Enter now for a chance to win the Rock Your Vibe sweepstakes at https://www.kool.com/music-festival, the opportunity of the summer!

The lucky winner and three of their friends will get four round-trip tickets to The Windy City and will stay in an upscale hotel for five nights. Not only will your party members receive tickets to Rolling Stone LIVE, but you’ll also get the ultimate prize; four Platinum four-day passes to the multi-day spectacle!

ALL. ON. US.

By winning the ultimate prize, you and your crew can watch the world’s best performers with the ultimate access and free rein to roam anywhere in the park, from the crowd to the exclusive lounges. Not only will your foursome see the top artists, you’ll feel like a VIP yourself with a private styling session and photoshoot in a luxury suite. As a kicker, KOOL will give you with $20,000 in spending money during your entire stay.

Now this is a sweepstakes worth entering. Time is running out on this once-in-a-lifetime chance! Trending ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Is Toxic Behind the Scenes, Staffers Say ‘You Don’t Actually Have Any Facts’: Even Fox Isn't Buying GOP’s Claims About Biden's Foreign Business Dealings Dolly Parton Debuts New Rock Song 'World on Fire' at 2023 ACM Awards A 'Freaky Friday' Sequel in the Works With Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis

Chicago’s biggest music festival takes place August 3rd to the 6th, but you have until May 31st to enter for the chance to get this exclusive experience for you and your people…and earn some added cool points while doing so.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. (excluding MA & MI) who are smokers 21 years old and older. Ends 11:59 PM ET on 5/31/23. Void where prohibited. Subject to all applicable laws and regulations. Visit www.kool.com/music-festival-rules for rules, how to enter without redeeming points, odds of winning and prize details. Sponsor: ITG Brands, LLC