Kobe Bryant’s Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company that chartered the flight that crashed in January and killed the NBA legend, his daughter Gianna and seven others, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The suit names Island Express Helicopters, Island Express Holding Corp. and the estate of the flight’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, who also died in the crash, as defendants. The 27-count suit reads, “Defendant Island Express Helicopters’ breach of its duty and negligence caused the injuries and damages complained of herein and Plaintiffs’ deceased, Kobe Bryant, was killed as a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan for which Defendant Island Express Helicopters is vicariously liable in all respects.”

A representative for Island Express Helicopters declined Rolling Stone’s request for comment. A representative for Vanessa Bryant did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

The helicopter carrying Bryant, Gianna and seven others crashed January 26th in Calabasas, California amid heavy fog. Per The Associated Press, the complaint states eight different ways Zobayan was allegedly negligent, such as his alleged failure to properly assess the weather, cancel the flight, control the helicopter and keep the helicopter a safe distance from natural obstacles. The suit also notes that the Federal Aviation Administration cited Zobayan in 2015 after he flew into airspace without permission while he had reduced visibility.

The suit claims that Bryant’s death was “a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan” and that, as a result, Island Express is “vicariously liable in all respects.” It further accuses Island Express Helicopters of employing Zobayan “with conscious disregard of the rights or safety of others and authorized or ratified his wrong conduct, and itself engaged in conduct with malice, oppression, or fraud.”