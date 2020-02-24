 Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa Sues Helicopter Company for Wrongful Death - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Disclosure Return With Soulful New Song 'Ecstasy' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Kobe Bryant’s Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company

Vanessa Bryant accuses Island Express Helicopters, late pilot of negligence in 27-count complaint

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: The Los Angeles Lakers honor Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi by covering the courtside seats they occupied with flowers, Gigi's #2 Mamba jersey and Kobe's #24 jersey before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on January 31, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company, Island Express Helicopters.

Getty Images

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company that chartered the flight that crashed in January and killed the NBA legend, his daughter Gianna and seven others, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The suit names Island Express Helicopters, Island Express Holding Corp. and the estate of the flight’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, who also died in the crash, as defendants. The 27-count suit reads, “Defendant Island Express Helicopters’ breach of its duty and negligence caused the injuries and damages complained of herein and Plaintiffs’ deceased, Kobe Bryant, was killed as a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan for which Defendant Island Express Helicopters is vicariously liable in all respects.”

A representative for Island Express Helicopters declined Rolling Stone’s request for comment. A representative for Vanessa Bryant did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

The helicopter carrying Bryant, Gianna and seven others crashed January 26th in Calabasas, California amid heavy fog. Per The Associated Press, the complaint states eight different ways Zobayan was allegedly negligent, such as his alleged failure to properly assess the weather, cancel the flight, control the helicopter and keep the helicopter a safe distance from natural obstacles. The suit also notes that the Federal Aviation Administration cited Zobayan in 2015 after he flew into airspace without permission while he had reduced visibility.

The suit claims that Bryant’s death was “a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan” and that, as a result, Island Express is “vicariously liable in all respects.” It further accuses Island Express Helicopters of employing Zobayan “with conscious disregard of the rights or safety of others and authorized or ratified his wrong conduct, and itself engaged in conduct with malice, oppression, or fraud.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.