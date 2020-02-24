How to Watch the Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service

The public memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, will take place today, February 24th, at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast live in a variety of places.

The event, dubbed “A Celebration of Life,” will be streaming via Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other outlets according to the Los Angeles Lakers’ website. The local Los Angeles affiliates for ABC and Fox will both have livestreams, as will CNN, while CBS All Access subscribers can watch there. Tidal will host a livestream of the event, too, for subscribers and non-subscribers.

Per the New York Times, the Lakers and the Bryant family put the event together, although a specific list of speakers and performers has yet to be announced. Several current and former NBA players have confirmed they will be in attendance, including Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic.

Bryant, Gianna and seven other victims died in a January 26th helicopter near Calabasas, California. Bryant’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief around the sports and entertainment worlds. The Lakers’ first game back after the crash featured performances by Usher, Boyz II Men, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, while the NBA’s recent All-Star weekend boasted honorary performances from Dr. Dre, Jennifer Hudson and Chance the Rapper.