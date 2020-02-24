 Kobe Bryant Memorial Service: How to Watch - Rolling Stone
How to Watch the Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service

Tribute to NBA legend and his daughter will stream live in various place at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Jon Blistein

A picture of Kobe Bryant is displayed at a memorial for Kobe Bryant in front of Staples Center, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash SundayObit-Bryant Basketball, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Jan 2020

A public memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be livestreamed today starting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

Ringo H W Chiu/AP/Shutterstock

The public memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, will take place today, February 24th, at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast live in a variety of places.

The event, dubbed “A Celebration of Life,” will be streaming via Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other outlets according to the Los Angeles Lakers’ website. The local Los Angeles affiliates for ABC and Fox will both have livestreams, as will CNN, while CBS All Access subscribers can watch there. Tidal will host a livestream of the event, too, for subscribers and non-subscribers.

Per the New York Times, the Lakers and the Bryant family put the event together, although a specific list of speakers and performers has yet to be announced. Several current and former NBA players have confirmed they will be in attendance, including Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic.

Bryant, Gianna and seven other victims died in a January 26th helicopter near Calabasas, California. Bryant’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief around the sports and entertainment worlds. The Lakers’ first game back after the crash featured performances by Usher, Boyz II Men, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, while the NBA’s recent All-Star weekend boasted honorary performances from Dr. Dre, Jennifer Hudson and Chance the Rapper.

