Kim Kardashian Responds to Climate Change Controversy: ‘You Have to Pick and Choose’ How to Help

Kim Kardashian has too much on her plate to constantly be worried about climate change. The only way she’s been able to make room for it in her schedule has been to compartmentalize by toggling between acknowledging its irreversible impact and simply pretending not to see it. “I do what I can,” she shared in a recent American Dream-themed conversation with Interview Magazine. “But you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life.”

Kardashian shared that she’s been learning a lot from her friends tapped in with new climate change developments, but she also believes there are bigger fish to fry. “I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help,” she added. “But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety.”

In the patriotic photoshoot accompanying the interview, Kardashian sports all the staples of American fashion: from denim and leather to an American flag bikini and, well, her own ass. “As I told you, a jockstrap is just a frame for a great butt,” Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg tells her.

And nothing captures the American Dream quite like keeping your eye on the prize, even if that means turning a blind eye or two to the surrounding chaos.

In her self-tailored climate change approach, Kardashian is picking her watered lawn and massive residential pools while choosing to ignore the excess of her water usage during another Southern California drought.

Last month, it was reported that Kardashian and her sister Khloe had been issued “notices of exceedance” by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District for their combined usage of 333,000 gallons of water over the set limit for the district serving Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village, according to public data obtained by The Los Angeles Times. Her Hidden Hills residence used 232,000 excess gallons of water in June alone.

Appearing alongside her sister Kylie Jenner, Kardashian was also listed on a newly published list by the sustainability marketing firm Yard, which gathered data to rank the celebrities whose private jets have dumped the most carbon dioxide into the atmosphere so far this year. While her numbers weren’t nearly as bad as Taylor Swift’s (who created estimated total flight emissions of 8,293.54 tonnes of carbon across 170 flights), Kardashian racked up 4268.5 tonnes across 57 flights.

She does make a fair point that you can only do what you can on an individual level to address a pressing concern being exacerbated by grand corporate entities and a lack of government initiative, but opting out of using soggy paper straws doesn’t really match up to taking dozens of trips on private jets or using enough water to fill half of an Olympic-sized swimming pool.