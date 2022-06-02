 Kim Kardashian Wants Temporary Prison Release of Uvalde Victim's Dad - Rolling Stone
Kim Kardashian Calls for Temporary Prison Release of Uvalde Shooting Victim’s Father

“I could have prevented this from happening, somehow, some way, as a father,” says Eli Torres, the father of Eliahana Cruz Torres

By

Kim Kardashian is calling for the temporary prison release of the father of Eliahana Cruz Torres — one of the children killed in the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting — so he can attend her funeral.

“Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral,” the reality TV star tweeted with a photo of Eliahana.

Kardashian explained that Ellie’s family’s requests to have him temporarily released had been denied since the shooting. Eli Torres is being held in a prison in Kentucky, where he’s serving a 25-year sentence related to gangs and drug trafficking, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“I ask the @officialFBOP to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl,” Kardashian added. “Every parent deserves that right.”

Torres spoke to the Chronicle about grieving his daughter — who would often call him after school and talk about how much fun she had playing softball — from federal prison.

“The choices I made, it cost me,” he told the outlet. “I could have prevented this from happening, somehow, some way, as a father. . . . I could have stopped it somehow. Protected her.”

Torres explained that he has been in prison for most of his daughter’s life. Since her death, he said he would have trouble sleeping, waking up in a sweat after disturbing nightmares.

“The world needs more positive people,” he said. “More love and faith in the air that guides people, that takes people to places that they dream of — not places to where they will never return from.”

Following her death, Ellie’s aunt told KENS-TV News that Ellie was looking forward to a big softball game where she may have been announced as an Uvalde All-Star.

“She was excited because they were . . . going to announce the ones that made it to All-Stars,” her aunt said. “And she was also saying, like, ‘What if I make it? I’m going to be so nervous.’ And I was like, ‘Girl, you got this. You’re going to be good at it. You got this.’ So she was excited.”

