Didn't Get The Memo

No One Told Kim Kardashian That Tracee Ellis Ross’ Birthday Dinner Wasn’t a Costume Party

Or she didn't read the fine print – either way, she showed up in full glam as Mystique
Tracee Ellis Ross presents the Fashion Icon of 2021 award to Kim Kardashian West on stage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards on December 7, 2021. Christopher Polk/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Having a birthday fall so close to Halloween can be tricky when it comes to party planning – especially when Halloweekend celebrations stretch on for days at a time. At a certain point, it gets hard to decipher what’s an opportunity to show off an elaborate costume and what’s just a regular, non-Halloween dinner party.

But it’s better to receive clarity than make any assumptions — unless you want to end up like Kim Kardashian, who pulled up to Tracee Ellis Ross’ very normal, non-costume requiring 50th birthday dinner in head-to-toe glam as X-Men’s Mystique.

“That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn’t a costume party!” Kardashian wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself with Ross. “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross.”

The scenario definitely could have been worse – at least it wasn’t a black-tie event. Ross herself stunned in a shimmering red pantsuit and matching jacket. It seems as though Diddy may have also made an appearance completely unrecognizable in his immersive Joker costume as he tormented Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, and Tyler, The Creator outside of the event.

Diddy and Kardashian linked up later in the night at a more costume-appropriate celebration at the former’s Club Love in Los Angeles. “Never broke character,” Kardashian captioned her photo with the newly-minted billionaire.

