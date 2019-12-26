Kevin Spacey Accuser Dies by Suicide

An author and former Norwegian royal who accused Kevin Spacey of groping him died by suicide at the age of 47 Wednesday. Ari Behn — who said in 2017 that the disgraced actor groped him during a Nobel Peace Prize concert in 2007 — is the second Spacey accuser to die in the past three months.

“It’s with great sorrow in our hearts that we, those closest to Ari Behn, must report that he took his own life today. We ask for respect for our private lives in the time to come,” Behn’s manager told Norwegian newspaper VG (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Behn was married to Norwegian Princess Martha Louise from 2002 to 2016, and in recent years was candid about his battles with alcoholism.

Spacey served as co-host of the Nobel Peace Prize concert when the alleged incident occurred. “We had a nice conversation, he was sitting right next to me,” Behn told a Norwegian radio station in 2017. “After five minutes, he says, ‘Hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette.’ And then he takes me under the table in the middle of my balls. I got more than I bargained for.”

In September, an alleged victim of Spacey’s also died; that John Doe, a long-time massage therapist, sued the actor in September 2018, alleging that Spacey sexually assaulted him during a massage session. Following the John Doe’s death, the lawsuit was put on hold.

News of Behn’s death comes after Spacey uploaded a House of Cards-inspired Christmas Eve video for the second straight year. In the bizarre video, Spacey, as Frank Underwood, says, “The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can… kill them with kindness.”