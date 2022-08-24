Kevin Hart Once Gifted Nick Cannon a Condom Vending Machine

Serial impregnator Nick Cannon was once gifted a condom vending machine by Kevin Hart.

The TV and radio host posted about the gift — which Hart sent shortly after Cannon announced he was set to become a father for the eighth time — on Instagram in February. “Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending machine full of Magnums,” Cannon wrote.

The delivery came after Cannon announced in January that he was expecting a child with model and influencer Bre Tiesi. It was revealed Wednesday that Cannon is now expecting yet another baby — this time with model Brittany Bell, with whom he already shares two children.

Hart stepped forward and admitted to sending the NSFW gift. “GOTCHA BITCH!” the comedian wrote on social media to Cannon. “Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free.” The move may have been a goofy prank — but Cannon reveals the surprise didn’t go over so well with the women in his life, telling reporters that it caused some “baby mama drama.”

Hart’s prank was not only in response to Cannon’s growing list of kids. The actor was also getting back at Cannon after the TV host plastered his own face all over Hart’s private jet last year in an effort to promote his talk show. (The show was recently cancelled after just one season.)

Of course, while condom machines are still seen in airport bathrooms and bars, Magnum doesn’t actually make a condom vending machine available for sale. Those wanting to get to their er… digits on Magnums will still have to stop by their local drugstore, or purchase the condoms discreetly online (curiously, Amazon sells Magnums in their traditional boxes, but also has the XL condoms available for sale by the pound).

As for Cannon, the star could actually have one more baby on the way: his ex Abby De La Rosa recently announced that she is pregnant, though it’s unclear if Cannon is the father.