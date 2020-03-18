Kevin Durant Tests Positive for Coronavirus

NBA superstar Kevin Durant has tested positive for the new coronavirus, he revealed to The Athletic on Tuesday. The basketball player is one of four of his Brooklyn Nets teammates to test positive for COVID-19.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant told The Athletic, via Shams Charania. “We’re going to get through this.” As the New York Times notes, at least seven NBA players have tested positive for the virus. According to The Athletic and The Stadium, Durant is asymptomatic.

On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets released a statement that four unnamed players on the team had tested positive for the virus. According to the statement, only one was exhibiting symptoms, with the rest asymptomatic. “All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians,” the team said. “The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with the state and local health authorities on reporting.”

The organization added that the team, along with those traveling with them, have been asked to isolate, monitor their health and stay in close communication with the team’s medical staff. “The health of our players and staff is the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

Last week, Utah Jazz players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, along with Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood. The NBA suspended its 2019-2020 season on March 11th after an NBA player tested positive for the coronavirus.