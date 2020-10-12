Keegan-Michael Key to Star in Fiction Podcast ’13 Days of Halloween’

iHeartMedia and Blumhouse Television have announced the release of Aaron Mahnke’s 13 Days of Halloween, a fiction podcast starring Keegan-Michael Key.

Premiering on October 19th and airing during the 13 days leading up to this year’s Halloween, the iHeartMedia podcast will release a new episode each day. Set in the purgatorial hotel Hawthorne Manor, the podcast was created and hosted by Aaron Mahnke and features Key as the manor’s spooky caretaker, welcoming the hotel’s newest guests each night and preparing them for supernatural activity. The series was produced with state-of-the-art binaural audio technology, intended to give listeners a three-dimensional listening experience so that they can be right in the middle of the action.

“Hawthorne Manor is a unique world and we’re so thrilled to be working with iHeartMedia and Aaron Mahnke to bring this sinister tale to life,” Blumhouse Television president Jeremy Gold said in a statement. “With people staying home this Halloween, we thought listeners would appreciate getting lost in this world with us and having a taste of the spooky spirit of this holiday.”

Mahnke added: “Who doesn’t love a good Halloween story? With iHeartMedia’s unmatched distribution platform and Blumhouse’s deep roots in horror storytelling, we’ve built the perfect team to scare the socks off our listeners this Halloween.”