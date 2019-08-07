Canadian Police Find Bodies of 2 Teens Wanted for Murder

After a weeks-long manhunt, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has found the bodies of two teenage boys wanted for the murder of three people in northern British Columbia, Canada.

The bodies of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were found on the shores of the Nelson River, a river in the Canadian province of Manitoba, Canadian authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

“The search is over. At 10 a.m. this morning, Manitoba RCMP officers located the bodies of two males, believed to be the BC suspects, near the shoreline of the Nelson River,” the RCMP Manitoba account tweeted.

The tweet said that the teens’ bodies were found about eight kilometers, or almost five miles, away from a 2011 Toyota Rav 4, which the police found in flames last month. Authorities believe the Toyota was being used by Schmegelsky and McLeod as a getaway vehicle.

Police named McLeod and Schmegelsky as suspects in the murders of American Chynna Deese, 23, and Australian Lucas Fowler, 24, who were traveling along the Alaska Highway for a summer vacation. Their bodies were found on July 15th off the Alaska Highway, in the town of Liard Hot Springs. The two were also suspected in the murder of Leonard Dyck, 64, a botanist whose body was found next to the burnt-out shell of an RV, which was also reportedly belonged to the teens.

McLeod and Schmegelsky’s bodies were found nearly 2,000 miles away from the bodies of Deese, Fowler, and Dyck. Their last known sighting was on July 22 in the remote town of Gillam, Manitoba, not far from where their bodies were found. At the time, police issued an alert that the boys may have changed their appearance and “inadvertently been given assistance to leave the area by someone that was not aware of who they were.”

According to their social media accounts, McLeod and Schmegelsky were classmates at Alberni District Secondary School in Port Alberni, British Columbia. Earlier this month, they told their parents they were planning to travel together to Whitehorse in the Yukon to find work, which was the last time they spoke to their families.

While a motive for the crime spree is still unclear, according to the Toronto Globe and Mail, Schmegelsky was obsessed with Hitler and the Third Reich, repeatedly referencing his love for Nazi paraphernalia to an acquaintance on the video gaming platform Steam. Schmegelsky also took photos wearing a gas mask and military fatigues and carrying a pellet rifle, and also shared photos of a knife with the German phrase “blud und uhre” (blood and honor) on it.

In an interview with the Canadian Press, Schmegelsky’s father Alan denied that his son was obsessed with Nazi ideology, but conceded that he was likely “in serious pain.” He predicted that the police manhunt would likely end in his son’s death. “A normal child doesn’t travel across the country killing people. A child in some very serious pain does,” he said.