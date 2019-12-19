Ex-Model Sues Harvey Weinstein for Sexual Assault

Kaja Sokola, a former teen model, is suing Harvey Weinstein over an alleged sexual assault she claims took place when she was 16. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, also names Weinstein’s brother, Robert, his former studio, Miramax, and its newest owner, Disney, as defendants.

Sokola claims that she met Weinstein in September 2002, not long after she’d moved from Poland to the United States in order to become a model and an actress. The suit claims that Weinstein offered to take Sokola to lunch and discuss her career, but instead, the film mogul allegedly had a driver take her to his apartment where he proceeded to sexually assault her.

Sokola — who now works as a clinical psychologist in Poland — was previously involved in a class-action lawsuit against Weinstein, listed as a Jane Doe. Her suit arrives amidst reports that Weinstein is nearing a $25 million deal to settle a class-action suit with dozens of his alleged victims.

“I cannot accept the proposed ‘global settlement’ as fair or just,” Sokola said in a statement. “There is no accountability for the perpetrators, insufficient compensation for all of the victims, and millions of dollars going to people that I believe enabled Weinstein… I know that this lawsuit cannot erase the pain that I have been living with for 17 years. But I do hope to achieve at least some measure of justice that has still been denied to Harvey Weinstein’s many victims.”

Sokola’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, added, “While others may have decided to settle, albeit under some of the most offensive and one-sided terms, we hope that the filing of this complaint encourages other victims and the New York Attorney General to join us as we continue our efforts at holding Harvey Weinstein and his enablers accountable. Kaja Sokola, who was sexually abused by Harvey Weinstein when she was only 16 years old, is entitled to justice, and we intend to see that she gets it.”

A representative for Weinstein told Rolling Stone that he denied the allegations.

The suit claims that Weinstein “aggressively and threateningly demand[ed] sex” from Sokola, that he instructed her to take off her clothes, that he “took Skola’s hand and placed it on her vagina” and told her to touch herself. Per the suit, Sokola told Weinstein she “did not want to do anything further and resisted his demands,” but that Weinstein continued to threaten and pressure her, and that he grabbed Sokola’s breasts and made her touch his penis.

“As Harvey Weinstein forcibly caused her to touch him, Sokola continuously protested,” the suit reads. “However, Harvey Weinstein’s demeanor became intense, as if he was hunting prey. Sokola realized then he was determined to sexually satisfy himself with her in whatever way he wanted.”

The suit goes on to claim that after Weinstein ejaculated on the floor, Sokola tried to leave but that Weinstein blocked the door and demanded she calm down. In the weeks following the alleged incident, Sokola claimed that Weinstein continued to pursue her and “make sure that she understood that he was the only person who could help her become an actress.” As a result of the alleged assault and Weinstein’s ensuing “emotional abuse,” the suit claims Sokola suffered “long term depression, anorexia and difficulty in maintaining healthy relationships with men.”

The lawsuit goes on to claim that Weinstein’s abuse was knowingly aided and abetted by his brother, Robert Weinstein, as well as executives at Miramax and Disney.

Representatives for Robert Weinstein and Disney did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment. Miramax declined to comment.

While Weinstein may be close to settling that class action, he is still awaiting trial on rape and sexual assault charges in New York. That trial is set to begin in January, and Weinstein could face life in prison if he’s convicted on all charges.