No Hoax: Jussie Smollett Freed After Less Than a Week in Jail

An Illinois appeals court sided with Jussie Smollett Wednesday and ruled the Empire actor recently convicted of staging a hate hoax in January 2019 should be released on bond pending the outcome of his appeal.

The surprise decision, which ordered Smollett’s release upon signature of a $150,000 personal recognizance bond, followed less than a week after a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett to five months in a Chicago jail for his conviction on five counts of disorderly conduct. It noted that Smollett was convicted of non-violent offenses.

“They released him, and that says a lot about what the appellate court thinks of this case,” lead defense lawyer Nenye Uche said in a video posted on Smollett’s Instagram account. “Jussie is coming home tonight.”

Smollett’s family and legal team sought the release in an emergency motion filed after he whisked out of his sentencing hearing last Thursday and booked into custody. They argued his disputed jail term would be over by the time his pending appeal is resolved and claimed “vicious threats” and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic put him at risk of physical harm if he remained in Cook County Jail.

“At this point, our biggest priority is getting our brother out of jail. He’s a strong individual, but it’s not right. It’s traumatic. It’s a mental marathon. We want to get him out,” brother Jocqui Smollett told Rolling Stone on Tuesday.

“How can you bring charges back against someone who paid a $10,000 fine and was sentenced to community service. I believe it’s double jeopardy,” he said of the pending appeal. Jocqui Smollett was referring to the bombshell announcement in March 2019 that prosecutors decided to dismiss Jussie’s original grand jury indictment on 16 counts of disorderly conduct in exchange for community service and the forfeiture of his $10,000 bond payment.

That dismissal ended up being reversed after a Cook County judge ruled that Illinois State’s Attorney Kim Foxx erred when she recused herself in the case and handed the prosecution over to a deputy instead of an independent prosecutor.

Special Prosecutor Dan Webb opposed Smollett’s release on Wednesday, writing to the court that the actor was relying on “half-truths and misleading statements, at best, to manufacture an alleged emergency,” the Chicago Tribune reported.

“Not only is Smollett not being held in solitary confinement, but the Cook County sheriff’s office (has) made public the specific measures that are being taken to ensure the health, safety, and wellbeing of Mr. Smollett while he serves his jail term,” Webb wrote.

Cook County sheriff’s officials said in a statement Tuesday that Smollett had been relocated to the new cell after he was first placed in one with a bed that could be outfitted with restraints. “Mr. Smollett was never restrained to a bed or anything else in the cell. The bed was never equipped with restraints,” the department said.

“The safety and security of all detained individuals, including Mr. Smollett, is the Sheriff’s Office’s highest priority,” the statement said.

Smollett’s bizarre saga started more than three years ago when he first told police that two men disguised in balaclava-style masks hung a noose around his neck and yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him during an assault on a snowy street outside his Chicago apartment.

In the weeks following his report, Smollett himself became a suspect in the incident, with authorities accusing him of staging the attack with help from Nigeria-born brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo.

The brothers testified at trial that Smollett paid them to stage the attack. Smollett maintained his innocence through defiant testimony, but a jury convicted him on all but one count on Dec. 9, 2021.