RS Daily News: Jussie Smollett, Jordan Peele, Kamala Harris, Blueface’s ‘Thotiana’ Remix

In our daily news show, Rolling Stone’s Charles Holmes checks in on  a few of the headlines everyone is discussing. For today’s episode, watch the video to get a quick take on:

  1. Jordan Peele on the February cover of Rolling Stone discussing his next horror movie, Us, and what he thinks about Kanye West.
  2. ‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized After Potential Hate Crime Attack
  3. What Are We Learning About Kamala Harris
  4. Blueface’s ‘Thotiana’ Remix, Featuring YG, Takes the Meat Show National

