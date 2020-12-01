‘Juno’ Star Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender

Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, has come out as transgender and non-binary. The actor released a statement to social media on Tuesday, writing: “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they, and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived in this place in my life.”

Page expressed “overwhelming gratitude” to the people who have supported them so far, and thanked the trans community “for your courage, your generosity, and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.” They also requested patience during this time, writing that, in spite of feeling joy and celebrating coming out, “I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes,’ and of violence.”

“The statistics are staggering,” they wrote. “The discrimination toward trans people is rife, insidious, and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences. In 2020 alone, it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women. To the political leaders who work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist and to all of those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility toward the trans community: you have blood on your hands. You unleash a fury of vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community, a community in which 40% of trans adults report attempting suicide. Enough is enough. You aren’t being ‘canceled,’ you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won’t be silent in the face of your attacks.”

Page went on: “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer…To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Elliot Page began their career as a child actor before their breakout performances in 2005’s Hard Candy and 2007’s Juno. They most recently starred in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.