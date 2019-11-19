 Swedish Authorities Drop Julian Assange Rape Investigation – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Hope and Survival in Venezuela Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Sweden Drops Julian Assange Rape Investigation

“The evidence is not strong enough to form the basis of an indictment,” says deputy director of public prosecutors

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, . Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years. Assange took refuge in Ecuador's embassy in London in 2012 to escape extradition to Sweden to answer questions about sex-crime allegations from two womenBritain Assange, London, United Kingdom - 19 May 2017

Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2017.

AP/Shutterstock

Sweden has dropped an investigation into rape and sexual assault allegations made against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, The New York Times reports.

Sweden’s deputy director of public prosecutions, Eva-Marie Persson, said of the decision, “The evidence is not strong enough to form the basis of an indictment. In such a situation, the preliminary investigation should be discontinued, and that is what has happened.”

The allegations date back to 2010, when two women accused Assange of sexually assaulting them during separate encounters. Both women shared similar stories of encounters that began consensually but allegedly turned into coercive and even violent experiences. Assange was ultimately hit with four charges: Unlawful coercion, two counts of sexual molestation and rape. Assange denied any wrongdoing.

After Assange was questioned by police, he left Sweden for the United Kingdom, with Swedish prosecutors claiming Assange fled after his lawyers were told his client was set to be arrested. Over the next two years he fought extradition to Sweden, but was eventually forced to seek asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. The allegations against Assange would also underpin the international conflicts surrounding WikiLeaks, with Assange at one point suggesting the accusations were part of a U.S. conspiracy to destroy WikiLeaks, and his lawyer calling the alleged victims “honey pots.”

Related

Roger Waters performs during the Don't Extradite Assange rally in London. Don't Extradite Assange rally, in London on September 2nd, 2019.
Watch Roger Waters Sing 'Wish You Were Here' at Julian Assange Rally
Julian Assange Must Never Be Extradited

Related

Led Zeppelin: Jimmy Page, John Bonham, John Paul Jones and Robert Plant, 1969.
The 10 Wildest Led Zeppelin Legends, Fact-Checked
Emmys 2019: 10 Biggest Snubs

In 2017, Swedish investigators “discontinued” the investigation, but only because they couldn’t formally notify Assange of any criminal suspicions while he was in the embassy. Authorities added that, if Assange became available again, they’d pick up the investigation, and they ultimately did after Ecuador withdrew asylum for Assange in April, booted him from the embassy and allowed British authorities to arrest him.

After reopening the investigation, Persson said Swedish authorities spoke with two more people who had not been previously interviewed, and she said that the accusers were credible, though acknowledged of their testimonies were contradictory. As The Guardian noted, the investigation into Assange previously faced a setback when a Swedish court ruled in June that Assange should not be extradited to Sweden on the allegations.

“My overall assessment is that the evidential situation has been weakened to such an extent that there is no longer any reason to continue the investigation,” Persson said.

Since his ejection from the embassy and arrest in London, Assange has remained in jail as he awaits a hearing on his potential extradition to the United States, where he faces 17 counts of violating the Espionage Act. That hearing is currently scheduled for early next year.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.